Credit Suisse Group (CS) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 922,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.