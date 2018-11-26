Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 225 Price Target for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 253 ($3.31) to GBX 243 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 218.75 ($2.86).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 158.64 ($2.07) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 236,564 shares of company stock worth $39,189,442 in the last three months.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.