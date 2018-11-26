Crescent Point Energy (CPG) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.95.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, insider Bradley Harlan Borggard bought 15,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, with a total value of C$103,050.00. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 13,500 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,395.00. Insiders have bought 32,435 shares of company stock worth $220,881 over the last three months.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

