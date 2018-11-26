CRH Medical (CRHM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

CRHM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 129,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,867. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 720.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 1,221.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 546,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 46.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 998,421 shares during the period.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.