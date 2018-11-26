Critical Contrast: International Speedway (ISCB) versus Canterbury Park (CPHC)

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) and International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

This table compares Canterbury Park and International Speedway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canterbury Park 8.90% 9.32% 6.83% International Speedway 38.82% 5.59% 3.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canterbury Park and International Speedway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canterbury Park 0 0 0 0 N/A International Speedway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Canterbury Park has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Speedway has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canterbury Park and International Speedway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canterbury Park $56.95 million 1.18 $4.09 million N/A N/A International Speedway $671.43 million 2.84 $110.82 million N/A N/A

International Speedway has higher revenue and earnings than Canterbury Park.

Dividends

Canterbury Park pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. International Speedway pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Canterbury Park shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of International Speedway shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Canterbury Park shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of International Speedway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Speedway beats Canterbury Park on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis. The Card Casino segment offers unbanked card games, such as poker and table games. The Food and Beverage segment operates concession stands, restaurants and buffets, bars, and other food venues; and café style restaurants and full service bars within the Card Casino and simulcast area. This segment also provides lounge services; buffet restaurant; various concession style food and beverages; and catering and events services. The Development segment engages in real estate development compatible with racetrack operations; and various development opportunities, such as office, restaurants, hotel, entertainment and retail operations. It is also involved in related services and activities, such as parking, advertising signage, publication sales, and other entertainment events and activities. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Shakopee, Minnesota.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. The company is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service. In addition, it uses its motorsports entertainment facilities for testing for teams, driving schools, riding experiences, car shows, auto fairs, concerts, and music festivals, as well as settings for television commercials, print advertisements, and motion pictures. Further, the company engages in souvenir merchandising operations. It owns and/or operates 13 motorsports entertainment facilities with approximately 761,000 grandstand seats and 560 suites. The company was formerly known as Daytona International Speedway Corporation and changed its name to International Speedway Corporation in 1968. International Speedway Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.