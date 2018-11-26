Critical Contrast: Miller Industries (MLR) vs. Blue Bird (BLBD)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Blue Bird shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Blue Bird does not pay a dividend. Miller Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Miller Industries and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.66% 15.28% 9.54% Blue Bird 3.02% -45.73% 14.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miller Industries and Blue Bird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $615.10 million 0.52 $23.01 million N/A N/A Blue Bird $990.60 million 0.52 $28.80 million $1.24 15.47

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Miller Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Miller Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Miller Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation. The company sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments. It also distributes aftermarket parts of various makes. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia.

