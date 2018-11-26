Critical Survey: Ralph Lauren (RL) and Naked Brand Group (NAKD)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Naked Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren 3.82% 16.19% 9.07% Naked Brand Group -83.99% -65.59% -54.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Naked Brand Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren $6.18 billion 1.52 $162.80 million $6.03 19.39 Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 10.63 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Ralph Lauren has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Dividends

Ralph Lauren pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Naked Brand Group does not pay a dividend. Ralph Lauren pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ralph Lauren has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naked Brand Group has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ralph Lauren and Naked Brand Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren 3 9 4 0 2.06 Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus target price of $136.93, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Ralph Lauren’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Naked Brand Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, Ralph Collection, and Big Pony Women's brand names; and men's fragrances under the Polo Blue, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Supreme, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men's brand names. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. It directly operates 472 retail stores and 632 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 88 Ralph Lauren stores, 54 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

