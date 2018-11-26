Critical Survey: Telenor ASA (TELNY) & Consolidated Communications (CNSL)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 13.77% 21.17% 6.47% Consolidated Communications 4.46% -4.56% -0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Consolidated Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Telenor ASA pays out 96.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Consolidated Communications pays out 596.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Consolidated Communications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $15.10 billion 1.89 $1.45 billion $1.27 15.00 Consolidated Communications $1.06 billion 0.90 $64.94 million $0.26 51.50

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Consolidated Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. The company also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP-based telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 972 thousand voice connections, 784 thousand data connections, and 103 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

