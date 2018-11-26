Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.89 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cronos Group an industry rank of 150 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cann initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 244,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,396. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 825.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.