Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 237,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

