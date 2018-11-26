CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $251,466.00 and approximately $9,104.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021065 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00037381 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006322 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00002303 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,829,174 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

