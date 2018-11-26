Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after buying an additional 2,907,112 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 75,664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,235,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,040,000 after buying an additional 2,232,087 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Crown by 70,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,609,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,606,857 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,985,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,628,000 after buying an additional 744,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Crown by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,116,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,978,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

