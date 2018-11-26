CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of CSX opened at $69.78 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

