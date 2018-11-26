CyberVein (CVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $75,671.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

