CYCLEAN (CCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,735.00

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $382,505.00 and approximately $3,735.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.03174061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00129687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00187651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.08432784 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

