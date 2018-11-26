CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Receives $35.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,578 shares of company stock valued at $550,757. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

