D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90,000.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $235.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

