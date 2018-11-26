D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.13 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 389,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX opened at $223.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $207.90 and a 52 week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.13 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/d-a-davidson-co-has-10-13-million-stake-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.