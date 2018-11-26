D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 37,966 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,966 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,062,000 after buying an additional 933,720 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,958.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 889,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,074,000 after buying an additional 846,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after buying an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 544,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,588,000 after buying an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,713,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $51.54 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $3,484,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

