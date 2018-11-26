D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,193 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,246,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/d-a-davidson-co-sells-6193-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.