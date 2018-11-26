Daily Journal (DJCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

DJCO opened at $233.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $212.20 and a twelve month high of $257.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

