Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.52 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 11,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,715. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

