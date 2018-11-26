Databits (DTB) Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Databits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Bittrex. In the last week, Databits has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. Databits has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $379.00 worth of Databits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.02913743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00130312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00189301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.08677136 BTC.

About Databits

Databits was first traded on January 19th, 2017. Databits’ total supply is 22,747,809 tokens. Databits’ official website is www.augmentorsgame.com. Databits’ official Twitter account is @AugmentorsGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Databits

Databits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databits using one of the exchanges listed above.

