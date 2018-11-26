David Elder Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) insider David Elder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$13,600.00.

David Elder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, David Elder bought 2,900 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.48 per share, with a total value of C$39,092.00.

On Friday, November 16th, David Elder bought 200 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, David Elder bought 6,600 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$83,160.00.

On Friday, October 5th, David Elder bought 900 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,475.00.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$13.50 on Monday. Sylogist Ltd has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYZ shares. Cormark raised Sylogist from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Acumen Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a technology innovation company, provides proprietary intellectual property solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company primarily offers proprietary enterprise application software and services for non-governmental organizations, non-profit organizations, and K-12 education markets.

