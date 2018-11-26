Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 7,935 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.59 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 7,935 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/davidson-investment-advisors-acquires-7935-shares-of-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.