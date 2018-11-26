Davidson Investment Advisors Has $9.62 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,333,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,325,029,000 after buying an additional 2,476,837 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $347,424,000 after purchasing an additional 391,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,670,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,785,000 after purchasing an additional 634,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,643,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,185,000 after purchasing an additional 511,748 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

