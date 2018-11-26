Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.94 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

