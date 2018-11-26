Debenhams (DBHSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Debenhams PLC operates department stores primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. The Company stores retail men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, cosmetics, electrical appliances, home furnishings, bicycles, luggage, garden products, flowers and giftware. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. Debenhams PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Debenhams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Debenhams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of Debenhams stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. 11,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Debenhams has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

