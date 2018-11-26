Debitum Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Debitum has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $23,813.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Debitum has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Debitum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00128224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00190209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.08001540 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,445,716 tokens. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

