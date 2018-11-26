DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.74 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.49. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLRN. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

