DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $796,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,937.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $144.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

