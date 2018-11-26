Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

DVMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a positive return on equity of 30.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

