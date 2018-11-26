Delphy (DPY) One Day Volume Hits $77,963.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $77,963.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.02713506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00127937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00188795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.47 or 0.08274344 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,789,395 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

