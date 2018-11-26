DeltaCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One DeltaCredits coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaCredits has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020534 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009598 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006244 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00002287 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

