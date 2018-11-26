Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Deluxe worth $29,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,412,000 after buying an additional 538,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deluxe by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deluxe by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 365,138 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Deluxe by 2,091.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 353,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Deluxe by 159.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 194,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter bought 2,035 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Bush bought 2,020 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLX opened at $48.70 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLX. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

