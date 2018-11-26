Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (KGX) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.24 ($77.02).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €51.66 ($60.07) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

