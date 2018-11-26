Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) Given a €49.40 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €49.40 ($57.44) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DBAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €34.95 ($40.64) on Thursday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €31.14 ($36.21) and a 52 week high of €52.20 ($60.70).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

