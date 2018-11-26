Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLAKY. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

DLAKY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.32. 23,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

