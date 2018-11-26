DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DHX Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHX Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHX Media by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 20,823,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHX Media by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,070,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHXM opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DHX Media has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

