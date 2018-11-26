Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,311 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 113.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,333 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 149,747 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

