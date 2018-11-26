Digimarc (DMRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.50

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 3413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The stock has a market cap of $234.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.76.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 157.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $270,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,049.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Digimarc by 2,006.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 66.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

