DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 455.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $44,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $176,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

