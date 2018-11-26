DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. DigitalDevelopersFund has a total market capitalization of $69,737.00 and $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00129294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00189587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.07951258 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009298 BTC.

About DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund’s launch date was June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com.

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

