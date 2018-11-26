Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $416.49 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $416,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 81.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,116,000 after buying an additional 1,014,394 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $75,707,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 339.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after buying an additional 685,275 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,711,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,038,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

