Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $514.52 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of HSBC worth $514,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,726,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,813,000 after acquiring an additional 463,230 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,585,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,717,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,367,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,888,000 after buying an additional 173,934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

