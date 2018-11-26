Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives $87.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,795,625. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,987 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,542,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,299 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,463,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,588,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,452,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,971,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

