Dollarama (DOL) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC cut their price target on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollarama from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.81.

Shares of DOL traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$33.81. 526,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,694. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$33.21 and a 12-month high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$868.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 1.92000007213384 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Ross acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.98 per share, with a total value of C$51,772.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$783,800.00.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

