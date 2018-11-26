Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,456,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,481 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $242,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 859.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/dominion-energy-inc-d-position-reduced-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.