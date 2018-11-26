Dominion Energy Inc (D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of D traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 184,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,842. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after purchasing an additional 825,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,177,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,357,000 after purchasing an additional 345,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,298,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,399,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

