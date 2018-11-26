Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several analysts have issued reports on DOM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

LON:DOM traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 269.80 ($3.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.87).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider David Bauernfeind acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £22,320 ($29,165.03).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

